House Republican Leader McCarthy will not object to funding deal

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks with reporters after a meeting with President Donald Trump and congressional leadership about the partial government shutdown at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, said his party will allow the chamber to quickly approve a funding deal to reopen the government after being closed for more than a month.

McCarthy, who helped scuttle an earlier version of a similar funding agreement that would have prevented a government shutdown in the first place, said he expects lawmakers to reach a deal to provide border security.

“I hope calmer heads prevail,” McCarthy told reporters in the capitol on Friday after President Donald Trump announcement.