House Republican Leader McCarthy will not object to funding deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, said his party will allow the chamber to quickly approve a funding deal to reopen the government after being closed for more than a month.
McCarthy, who helped scuttle an earlier version of a similar funding agreement that would have prevented a government shutdown in the first place, said he expects lawmakers to reach a deal to provide border security.
“I hope calmer heads prevail,” McCarthy told reporters in the capitol on Friday after President Donald Trump announcement.
Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by James Dalgleish