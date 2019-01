U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he walks up the steps of the U.S. Capitol with Vice President Mike Pence to address a closed Senate Republican policy lunch as the partial government shutdown entered its 19th day on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said after talks with congressional Republicans on Wednesday that the party was unified in its demands for border security.

“The Republicans are totally unified,” Trump said. “A couple talked about strategy ... but they’re with us all the way.”