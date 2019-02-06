U.S. December retail sales report to be released February 14

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk through the King of Prussia Mall, United States' largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said on Wednesday it would release December’s retail sales report on Feb 14.

The agency said in a statement that it would also publish the durable goods report for December on Feb. 21 and housing starts data for the same month on Feb. 26. It will release the December new home sales report on March 5 and data on December construction on March 4.

These reports were delayed by the recent five-week partial shutdown of the federal government.