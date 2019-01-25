Politics
Schumer says U.S. shutdown to end on Friday after deal with Trump

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks with reporters after his closed meeting with U.S. attorney general nominee William Barr on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he expected a stopgap funding bill to be signed by President Donald trump on Friday to end the five-week-old partial federal government shutdown.

“The longest shutdown in American history will finally end today,” Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor shortly after Trump said a deal had been reached with congressional leaders. “We expect the continuing resolution to clear the House and be signed by the president today.”

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by James Dalgleish

