Politics
February 14, 2019 / 9:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Senate passes border security bill, sends to House

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to avert another partial government shutdown with bipartisan spending legislation that funds new barriers for part of the U.S.-Mexico border, but not the $5.7 billion that President Donald Trump sought for a wall.

The Republican-led Senate backed the bill, which would provide over $300 billion for several government departments and agencies, 83-16. It now goes to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which is also expected to pass it.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech

