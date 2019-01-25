Senate leader looks for Friday vote to reopen government

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to the media after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a deal to end the partial government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate could pass a temporary spending bill to reopen the federal government later on Friday, as long as there was “cooperation.”

“With cooperation, we could pass legislation opening the government and send the DHS appropriations bill to a conference with the House today,” McConnell said on the floor of the Senate.

Funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which handles border security, would be tackled separately under a deal announced earlier by President Donald Trump.