Senate sets votes on bills to reopen government agencies

Employees receive donations at a food distribution center for federal workers impacted by the government shutdown, at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate has scheduled votes on Thursday on competing proposals by Republicans and Democrats that would reopen an array of federal agencies that have been partially shuttered since Dec. 22.

One vote would be on a plan by President Donald Trump to reopen the agencies and provide $5.7 billion for this year to help build a southwest border wall, which is opposed by Democrats who are needed for passage. The second measure, by Democrats, would fund the various agencies until Feb. 8 but with none of Trump’s wall demand and will test Republican resolve to stand by the president.