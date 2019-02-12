Negotiators try for U.S. border security funding deal Monday: Senator Leahy

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) makes an opening statement before Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the proposed budget estimates and justification for FY2019 for the Environmental Protection Agency, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. congressional negotiators were working into the night in hopes of striking a deal on funding border security programs through Sept. 30 and averting another round of federal agency shutdowns, Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy said on Monday.

Leahy and Republican Senator Richard Shelby spoke to reporters during a break in private meetings. “Senator Shelby and I ... both agree that if we can wrap this up tonight, do it tonight, not go over to tomorrow” with negotiations.

“We’re talking about reaching an agreement on all of it,” Shelby said.