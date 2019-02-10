No more congressional talks scheduled to avert shutdown: source

FILE PHOTO: Construction fencing surrounds part of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S. November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - No additional congressional talks were scheduled on border security issues to avert another U.S. government shutdown after negotiations stalled over the weekend, a source familiar with the process told Reuters.

Republican Senator Richard Shelby told Fox News that talks had stalled over immigrant detention policies but said he hoped they would resume shortly. The source told Reuters no additional talks have been scheduled.