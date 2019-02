Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) arrives for a meeting with U.S. House-Senate conferees to receive a closed briefing from U.S. Border Patrol career professionals, who discuss "the challenges they face protecting the U.S.-Mexico border" at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Jon Tester, a member of the committee trying to reach an agreement on border security, said a deal was possible as early as Friday.

Tester, speaking to reporters, said on Thursday he thought it was “entirely possible we could have a deal in a timely manner, which could be tomorrow but certainly by the weekend.”