U.S. President Donald Trump walks on South Lawn of the White House before his departure for an annual physical test at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said Democrats would be to blame if the government shuts down when a temporary funding bill expires on Friday.

“It’s up to the Democrats,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked whether the government was headed toward its second shutdown of the winter.