Politics
January 8, 2019 / 7:11 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Trump not planning to invoke emergency powers in Tuesday speech: Washington Post

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California. U.S., March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump does not plan to invoke emergency powers over what he calls a crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border during a televised speech later on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed senior White House official.

Trump, who is to make his case for funds to build a border wall in the speech, is considering an emergency declaration that could get him out of an impasse with congressional Democrats that has led to a partial government shutdown.

The Post said “a senior White House official with knowledge of the speech said the plan is not to call for a national emergency but to further build a public case for the wall.”

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editiing by Steve Orlofsky

