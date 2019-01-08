Trump not planning to invoke emergency powers in Tuesday speech: Washington Post

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California. U.S., March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump does not plan to invoke emergency powers over what he calls a crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border during a televised speech later on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed senior White House official.

Trump, who is to make his case for funds to build a border wall in the speech, is considering an emergency declaration that could get him out of an impasse with congressional Democrats that has led to a partial government shutdown.

The Post said “a senior White House official with knowledge of the speech said the plan is not to call for a national emergency but to further build a public case for the wall.”