Trump, Pence will meet with Senate Republicans on Wednesday: White House
U.S. President Donald Trump confers with Vice President Mike Pence and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) as they faced to reporters in the Rose Garden after the president met with U.S. Congressional leaders about the government shutdown and border security at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria /File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Senate Republicans on Wednesday on Capitol Hill, amid a government shutdown now in its 18th day, the White House said on Tuesday.
