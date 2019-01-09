Trump says meeting with Democrats 'waste of time'

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after he addressed a closed Senate Republican policy lunch as a partial government shutdown enters its 19th day on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he left a meeting on border wall funding with Democratic congressional leaders on Wednesday because it was a “total waste of time,” while Democrats said he walked out in a “temper tantrum.”

Trump met at the White House with congressional leaders including two top Democrats - House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer - on the 19th day of a government shutdown sparked by Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion for a border wall.

“I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Schumer told reporters that Trump walked out after Pelosi declined his demand for wall funding. “Again, we saw a temper tantrum because he couldn’t get his way,” Schumer said.