Trump: Another government shutdown unlikely but unhappy about deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was not happy about a tentative immigration deal reached by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, but he did not anticipate another partial shutdown of the federal government.

“I don’t think you’re going to see another shutdown,” the Republican president told reporters at the White House.

Trump said he would have a meeting to discuss the congressional agreement reached late on Monday and still had to read through their proposal.

“I have to study it. I’m not happy about it,” he said.

“I can’t say I’m happy. I can’t say I’m thrilled.”

Trump added that he did not want to see another shutdown following the 35-day closure that stretched from late December into late January, but that if there were one, it would be Democrats’ fault.

Congress and the White House face a Saturday deadline to avert another shutdown of about one-quarter of the U.S. government.