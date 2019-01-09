Trump claims 'unwavering' Republican support for his border stance

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters with Vice President Mike Pence at his side as he arrives to address a closed Senate Republican policy lunch as a partial government shutdown entered its 19th day on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that support among Republican lawmakers was “unwavering” for the tough stance he has taken to try to secure funds for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The Democrats have lost support. There is tremendous Republican support, unwavering,” he said, without providing details or evidence as he arrived at the U.S. Capitol to talk to Republican senators.

Asked how long he was willing to keep the federal government shut as part of his effort to secure funds for a wall, Trump told reporters: “Whatever it takes.”