Trump doubts deal possible by border security committee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump cast doubt on chances a deal could be reached between Republican and Democratic lawmakers working on a border security agreement after an impasse that led to a 35-day partial government shutdown.

“I don’t think they’re going to make a deal,” Trump told reporters at the White House. Trump has threatened another shutdown or to declare a national emergency to secure money for his promised border wall if an agreement is not reached by a Feb. 15 deadline.