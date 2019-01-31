Politics
January 31, 2019 / 5:53 PM / in 3 minutes

Trump doubts deal possible by border security committee

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump cast doubt on chances a deal could be reached between Republican and Democratic lawmakers working on a border security agreement after an impasse that led to a 35-day partial government shutdown.

“I don’t think they’re going to make a deal,” Trump told reporters at the White House. Trump has threatened another shutdown or to declare a national emergency to secure money for his promised border wall if an agreement is not reached by a Feb. 15 deadline.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
