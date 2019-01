FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks on border security and the partial shutdown of the U.S. government in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement on the partial shutdown of the government and his request for funds for a border wall later on Friday, CNN reported.

CNN said it was unclear what Trump might say.