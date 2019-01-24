Trump says if Senate leader reach deal to end shutdown, he would back it

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after competing measures to end the partial U.S. government shutdown fell short in the Senate, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday if Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer come to an agreement to end the partial government shutdown, he would support it.

“If they come to a reasonable agreement I would support it, yes,” Trump told reporters as he met with Republican lawmakers to discuss trade.

McConnell and Schumer met on Capitol Hill this afternoon after two bills to end the shutdown failed in Senate votes. “We’re talking,” Schumer said after his half-hour meeting with McConnell.