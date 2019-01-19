Trump to propose immigration compromise to end shutdown: source

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One to travel to Dover Air Force Base to attend dignified transfer ceremonies for the remains of four U.S. military members and citizens killed during a recent attack in Syria as he departs from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will propose a compromise on immigration in an afternoon speech on Saturday, but not relent on his demand for funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall, a source familiar with his plan said.

While maintaining his demand for $5.7 billion in wall funding, Trump will also offer backing for legislation to protect young immigrants known as “Dreamers,” as well as Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, the source said, confirming a report by Axios.

Vice President Mike Pence, White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, have been instrumental in crafting the deal, the source said.

Trump planned to make the announcement in a 3 p.m. EST speech from the White House.