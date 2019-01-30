USDA says will resume publishing key export sales data on January 31

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seen in Washington, DC, U.S., March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday that it will on Thursday resume publishing reports of weekly export sales, whose announcements were suspended during the partial government shutdown that lasted more than a month.

U.S. federal government reopened last Friday.

The USDA said the report for the week ending December 27, 2018, will be published on Feb. 7 while a combined report for the weeks ending January 10- February 14 will be published on Feb. 22.

The report for the week ending January 3, which will include the marketing year changeover figures for hides and skins, wet blues, pork and beef, will be published Feb. 14, the USDA said.

Regular reporting schedule will resume for the week ending Feb 22, it added.