Trump advisers would recommend veto of House funding bills: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s advisers would recommend he veto two bills being considered by the House of Representatives that would end the partial U.S. government shutdown, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.
The legislation, which the Democratic-controlled House is expected to vote on Thursday night, does not include enough money for border security, the statement from the White House Office of Management and Budget said.
