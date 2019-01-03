Politics
January 3, 2019

Trump advisers would recommend veto of House funding bills: White House



WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s advisers would recommend he veto two bills being considered by the House of Representatives that would end the partial U.S. government shutdown, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

The legislation, which the Democratic-controlled House is expected to vote on Thursday night, does not include enough money for border security, the statement from the White House Office of Management and Budget said.

Reporting by Eric Beech

