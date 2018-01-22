FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Politics
January 22, 2018 / 6:06 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. government funding bill clears hurdle in Senate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation to fund the U.S. government through Feb. 8 overwhelmingly cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate, putting it on course for a final vote in the chamber as lawmakers aimed to end a partial shutdown that began on Saturday.

In voting 81-18 on Monday to limit debate on the bill, the Senate moved closer to a vote on passage. If that vote succeeds, the measure would go to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Susan Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.