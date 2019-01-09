Politics
House passes bill that would end shutdown, but Senate unlikely to take up

The U.S. Capitol building is seen as a partial government shutdown enters its 19th day on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation to end a partial shutdown of the Treasury Department and some other agencies, but without any money for President Donald Trump’s border wall.

By a vote of 240-188 along mostly partisan lines, the House passed the bill and sent it to the Republican-controlled Senate as part of Democrats’ latest strategy to end partial government shutdowns at many federal agencies that began on Dec. 22. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not indicated a willingness to bring the bill up for a vote.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by David Alexander

