Speaker Pelosi says wall 'down payment' in government funding bill not 'reasonable': MSNBC

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addresses Capitol Hill reporters during her weekly news conference in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a frosty reception on Thursday to the White House’s new offer to approve a temporary spending resolution that would reopen the federal government as long as it contains a “large down payment” on a border wall, MSNBC reported on Thursday.

Asked about the down-payment idea, Pelosi, the top U.S. Democrat, she said she did not think that would be a reasonable arrangement, according to MSNBC.

