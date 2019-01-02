Politics
Trump says U.S. officials to make plea for wall in meeting with lawmakers

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for H.R. 2, the "Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018" in Washington, U.S., December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said U.S. security officials will make a plea for a southern border wall in a White House meeting with lawmakers on Wednesday and that he was open to working on a path to legal status for so-called Dreamers.

Trump’s demand for $5 billion for the border wall to be part of any spending measure triggered a partial federal government shutdown on Dec. 22. The White House invited Republican and Democratic congressional leaders to an afternoon meeting with senior Homeland Security officials.

