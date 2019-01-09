Trump advisers would recommend he veto four spending bills over border security: statement

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he stands with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the Republican Senate leadership as the president departs after addressing a closed Senate Republican policy lunch while a partial government shutdown enters its 19th day on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s advisers would recommend he use a veto if he is presented with four spending bills while there is no agreement on border security, the White House Office of Management and Budget said on Wednesday.

“Moving these four bills without a broader agreement to address the border crisis is unacceptable,” the office said in a statement on the 19th day of a partial government shutdown triggered by disagreement over the Republican president’s demand for funds to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.