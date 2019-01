U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on border security and the partial shutdown of the U.S. government at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump still plans to deliver his annual State of the Union address from the Capitol later this month as scheduled, a Fox News reporter said on Tuesday, citing a White House notice to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The White House sent a request to the House sergeant-at-arms seeking a “walk-through” for the Jan. 29 speech, Fox News’ John Roberts said on Twitter.