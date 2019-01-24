Trump will consider temporary government funding if includes border wall funds: White House

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (L) listens as U.S. President Donald Trump leads a discussion on immigration proposals with conservative leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump would only consider a Senate plan to temporarily fund the government if it included a “large down payment” on a wall along the border with Mexico, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Thursday.

The White House also confirmed that Senate leaders are trying to negotiate an end to the partial government shutdown and that it had spoken to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham about the three-week continuing resolution.