House Democrats ready bills to reopen government with $1.3 billion for border security

FILE PHOTO: Capitol Hill is seen as a partial U.S. government shutdown continues in Washington, U.S., December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Democrats will introduce legislation this week intended to end a partial U.S. government shutdown and fund the Department of Homeland Security through Feb. 8, including $1.3 billion for border security but not the $5 billion President Donald Trump has demanded for a border wall, a senior Democratic aide said on Monday.

Democrats, set this week to take control of the House from Trump’s fellow Republicans, also will also offer legislation to provide year-long funding for other agencies and departments that have been closed by a partial government shutdown that began on Dec. 22, the aide said.

Democrats have said they intend to vote on legislation to reopen the government on Thursday when the new Congress convenes.

The homeland security legislation is based on a measure that has already passed the Senate with bipartisan support. Trump’s demand for $5 billion in funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border led to an impasse in Congress over legislation to keep parts of the federal government funded.

Efforts to broker a solution since the shutdown began have failed and given way to a blame game between Democrats, Trump and other Republicans.