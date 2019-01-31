Pelosi: No wall money in U.S. border deal talks

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives to sign legislation during an enrollment ceremony before sending it to U.S. President Donald Trump for his signature to end the partial government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said there would not be any money for President Donald Trump’s border wall in the deal being now worked out by a bipartisan negotiation team.

Pelosi also rejected as a “non-starter” the Republican president’s offer of temporary protection for young “Dreamers” in exchange for permanent wall. She said she does not believe a bill to permanently end shutdowns should be part of current border security negotiations.