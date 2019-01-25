Trump to speak on shutdown as Senate eyes stop-gap funding bill

At the end of a stormy day, the setting sun breaks through the clouds to illuminate the White House in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will deliver remarks on the government shutdown at 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT), the White House said on Friday, as senators eyed a possible stop-gap bill to reopen the government.

CBS News reported Trump was expected to endorse a temporary funding bill that would offer time for lawmakers and the White House to continue debating his demand for border wall funds, while assuring federal workers get their pay.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Twitter that Trump would address the shutdown in a Rose Garden address.

A Senate Republican aide said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was expected to press for passage of a three-week funding bill on Friday.

The government has been partially shut since Dec. 22 as lawmakers and the White House fought over how to address illegal immigration at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Trump has insisted on $5.7 billion to fund a wall along the border to fulfill an oft-repeated campaign promise but Democrats, who now control the House of Representatives, have rejected his demand.

The lapse in funding, the longest in U.S. history, has shuttered about one-quarter of federal agencies, with about 800,000 workers either furloughed or required to work without pay.