U.S. needs to work with others on North Korea crisis: Singapore PM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday he outlined for President Donald Trump his country’s efforts to pressure North Korea over its nuclear program but also advised the U.S. leader to use talks to help resolve the conflict.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and U.S. President Donald Trump give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“Pressure is necessary, but so is dialogue,” Lee said in remarks with Trump at the White House. “The U.S. will need to work with others, including China, South Korea and Japan and Russia, to resolve the issue.”

He urged Trump to build a good relationship with China, noting that Singapore and other countries in the region “watch your relations with China very closely” and see it as “the most important bilateral relationship in the world.”