Trump to hold White House talks with Slovak prime minister on May 3

FILE PHOTO: Slovakia's Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini speaks during a joint statement with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before the summit of the Prime Ministers of the Visegrad Group and Japan in Bratislava, Slovakia, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss security cooperation and other issues with Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in Washington on May 3, the White House said on Friday.

It said “recent, positive gains in bilateral security cooperation as well as our shared concerns on cyber threats and the importance of energy security” would be discussed at the White House meeting.

Pellegrini said last week NATO-member Slovakia would boost defense spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product by 2022, two years faster than planned.

Trump has pressed other NATO countries to increase their defense spending beyond the 2 percent level prescribed by the U.S.-led alliance.