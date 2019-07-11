Trump says he will call big meeting of technology companies soon

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a "social media summit" meeting with prominent conservative social media figures in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he plans to call a meeting of technology company executives later this month.

At a meeting with conservative social media users at the White House, Trump said he would “be calling a big meeting of the companies in a week or two — they have to be here.” The White House declined to offer additional details. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) did not immediately comment.