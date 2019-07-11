Politics
July 11, 2019 / 8:40 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Trump says he will call big meeting of technology companies soon

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a "social media summit" meeting with prominent conservative social media figures in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he plans to call a meeting of technology company executives later this month.

At a meeting with conservative social media users at the White House, Trump said he would “be calling a big meeting of the companies in a week or two — they have to be here.” The White House declined to offer additional details. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) did not immediately comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio

