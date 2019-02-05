Lightsource BP to build U.S. university solar project

LONDON (Reuters) - Lightsource BP, Europe’s biggest solar energy developer, will build a 70 megawatt (MW) solar project for Penn State university in Pennsylvania, the company said on Tuesday.

** The project is expected to be complete by July 2020 and will provide around 25 percent of the university’s state-wide electricity demands for 25 years, Lightsource BP said.

** No financial details were released.

** More than 150,000 solar panels will be installed in total in three locations near the university campus.

** Lightsource has been ramping up investments in the United States and last year bought a 135 MW portfolio of six solar assets in Pennsylvania and Maryland from Orion Renewable Energy Group LLC. [nASA00PRM]

** Oil major BP acquired a 43 percent stake in Lightsource in 2017.