WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A recent U.S. air strike in Somalia killed about 60 al Shabaab militants in the largest strike against the group in nearly a year, the U.S. military said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the U.S. military said a strike last week near Harardere, Somalia, killed “approximately sixty terrorists.”

In November 2017, more than 100 militants from Islamist al Shabaab group were killed in a U.S. air strike.