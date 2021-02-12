Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar: State Department

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined the need for denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and expressed concern over the military coup in Myanmar with South Korea’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Thursday, the U.S. State Department said.

Blinken also pledged full partnership to enhance the strength of the U.S.-South Korea alliance, the State Department added.