Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar: State Department

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined the need for denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and expressed concern over the military coup in Myanmar with South Korea’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Thursday, the U.S. State Department said.
Blinken also pledged full partnership to enhance the strength of the U.S.-South Korea alliance, the State Department added.
