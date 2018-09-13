FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 6:35 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

U.S. approves possible military sales worth $2.6 billion to South Korea: Pentagon

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved possible military sales worth $2.6 billion to South Korea, including six P-8A Poseidon maritime reconnaissance aircraft and 64 Patriot anti-ballistic missile weapons, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft takes part in the Malta International Airshow off SmartCity Malta, outside Valletta, Malta, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/File Photo

The Boeing-made Poseidon aircraft, which are used for hunting submarines and conducting maritime reconnaissance, are worth up to $2.10 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said. The Patriot anti-missile systems are to defend against ballistic missiles and will cost $501 million, it said.

DSCA said the proposed sales, which were notified to Congress on Thursday, will help South Korea improve its missile defense capability and support U.S. national security objectives by enhancing Seoul’s naval capabilities.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

