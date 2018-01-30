Trump administration drops Cha as pick for Seoul envoy: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Victor Cha, a former White House official who had been the Trump’s administration’s choice to be the next U.S. ambassador to South Korea, is no longer being considered for the post, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

The Washington Post earlier quoted people familiar with the matter as saying that Cha had raised concerns with National Security Council officials over their consideration of a limited strike on North Korea and about the administration’s threats to tear up a bilateral trade deal with Seoul.

Cha, a Washington-based academic who for months had been widely expected to be nominated for the sensitive diplomatic post, did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.