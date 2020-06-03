World News
June 3, 2020 / 12:08 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

U.S., South Korea agree of funding of Korean workers, Pentagon says

FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Tuesday said that it had come to an agreement with South Korea on a proposal for Seoul to fund thousands of Korean workers who were put on unpaid leave earlier this year.

In a statement, the Pentagon said the agreement meant that South Korea would pay more than $200 million to fund 4,000 Korean workers through the end of 2020.

However, it added that the two countries had still not come to an agreement on a broader cost-sharing agreement, which led to the workers being furloughed in the first place.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Sandra Maler

