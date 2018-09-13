FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
September 13, 2018 / 7:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. approves sale of six Boeing patrol aircraft to South Korea

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Thursday said it supported the sale of six Boeing Co P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft to South Korea for an estimated $2.10 billion and had notified Congress of its decision.

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft takes part in the Malta International Airshow at SmartCity Malta outside Kalkara, Malta, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/File Photo

South Korea’s military said in June it had picked Boeing to supply the country with maritime patrol aircraft.

South Korea said in February that it would procure from overseas new maritime patrol aircraft with stronger anti-submarine capabilities to better respond to the threat of North Korea’s submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

