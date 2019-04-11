South Korea's Moon to seek inter-Korean summit soon to facilitate nuclear talks

FILE PHOTO - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in sits takes part in a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in will seek to hold another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at an early date as part of diplomatic efforts to convince the North to abandon its nuclear weapons program, Moon’s national security adviser said on Thursday.

Moon and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in talks in Washington that a top-down approach led by leaders is essential to facilitate further progress in nuclear talks, Chung Eui-yong, the South Korean national security adviser, told reporters.