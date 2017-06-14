FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. military to "find way forward" with Seoul on THAAD defenses
June 14, 2017 / 4:10 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. military to "find way forward" with Seoul on THAAD defenses

FILE PHOTO: A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency. U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States expressed confidence on Wednesday that it could address South Korean concerns over the U.S. deployment of its THAAD missile defense system, as officials looked to a June 29-30 trip by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Washington.

"I think we are going to find a way forward. As you know the President of South Korea is visiting here shortly and we are trying to resolve this, so just (that) we have clarity on the way ahead," Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told a Senate hearing.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

