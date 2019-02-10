South Korea signs deal to pay more for U.S. troops after Trump demand

FILE PHOTO: Soldiers take pictures from a truck as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives via helicopter at Camp Humphreys, South Korea November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean officials signed a short-term agreement on Sunday that would boost the amount Seoul contributes toward the upkeep of U.S. troops on the peninsula, after a previous deal lapsed amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for more money.

The new deal must still be approved by South Korea’s parliament, but it would boost South Korea’s contribution to 1.03 trillion won ($890 million) from 960 billion won in 2018.

Unlike past agreements, which lasted for five years, this deal is scheduled to expire in one year, potentially forcing both sides back to the bargaining table within months.