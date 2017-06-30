FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says strategic patience with North Korea over
June 30, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 2 months ago

Trump says strategic patience with North Korea over

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) arrives with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to deliver joint statement from the White House Rose Garden in Washington, U.S., June 30, 2017.Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missiles program required a "determined response," and that the era of "strategic patience" with North Korea's government had ended.

"The era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed. ... Frankly, that patience is over," Trump said in the White House Rose Garden in a joint appearance with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

"We're working closely with South Korea and Japan, as well as partners around the world, on a range of diplomatic, security and economic measures to protect our allies and our own citizens from this menace known as North Korea," Trump said.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann, Doina Chiacu and Lisa Lambert; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

