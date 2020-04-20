Trump says he rejected sum South Korea offered for defense costs

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had rejected a sum offered by South Korea in response to his demand that Seoul pay for a larger share of the cost of U.S. military forces deployed in the country.

“Now they’ve offered us a certain amount of money and I’ve rejected it,” Trump said at a White House news conference.

“We’re defending a wonderful nation. We’re asking them to pay for a big percentage of what we’re doing. It’s not fair. ... It’s a question of will they contribute toward the defense of their own nation.”