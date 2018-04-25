FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 2:53 AM / in 2 hours

South Korea, U.S. expected to hold summit in mid-May: South Korean official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States are likely to hold a summit in mid-May, a South Korean presidential official said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, ahead of a separate proposed summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Trump are also scheduled to speak by a phone shortly after the inter-Korean summit this Friday wraps up, the presidential Blue House said.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

